Man stabbed at Busch Gardens Williamsburg, police say

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – An 18-year-old man is recovering after being stabbed at Busch Gardens in Williamsburg, according to James City County Police.

On Saturday night about 9:50 p.m., police responded after a fight was reported in the France area of the Busch Gardens amusement park.

When officers got there, the people involved in the altercation had left, but shortly after that, a man came up to officers at the park entrance and said he had been stabbed.

The man was taken to a local hospital with what authorities say are non-life-threatening injuries.

No other injuries related to the incident have been reported, according to James City County Police. No word on any arrests.

This comes one week after police responded to a different altercation at Busch Gardens Williamsburg. It happened during the opening weekend of the annual Howl-O-Scream festivities.

Anyone with information related to this incident or the offender's identity is encouraged to contact the police at 757-253-1800. Tipsters may also call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit tips online at p3tips.com. Callers to the Crime Line and P3 Tips users may remain anonymous, are not required to testify in court, and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,500 if the information provided leads to an arrest.