Body found in York County matches description of missing man: YPSO

YORK COUNTY, Va. — A body found near George Washington Memorial Highway Tuesday matches the description of a missing man last seen in Newport News, according to the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office says the body was discovered around 8:30 a.m. near the southbound lane of George Washington Memorial Highway, close to the Newport News city line. Deputies found the body after a citizen who was walking in the area saw the body off the shoulder of the road.

While the body hasn't been identified yet, the sheriff's office says it matches the description of a Hispanic man who was reported missing in Newport News. The missing man was last seen around 1 a.m. Saturday leaving Hoss's Deli, which officials say is near the area where the body was found.

At this time, the sheriff's office has not said if foul play is suspected or not. The medical examiner's office is working to identify the body and determine the cause of death.

WTKR News 3 has a crew on this story today. This article will be updated as we learn more.