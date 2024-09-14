Busch Gardens' new rollercoaster pays homage to old favorite

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Busch Gardens announced their plans for a new family-friendly inverted roller coaster in 2025.

The new roller coaster is in reference to the former coaster known as the Big Bad Wolf, which ran from 1984 to 2009.

The amusement park plans to "honor the past during the annual Festival of the Silent Bells," hinting that "the wolf has returned."

Watch: Busch Gardens' Griffon stops mid-run; riders stuck for about 2 hours

People stuck on Griffon ride at Busch Gardens

The coaster will cover over 2,500 feet of track and travel up to 40 miles per hour, according to the amusement park.

Busch Gardens has narrowed the name of the new coaster down to three choices and is asking for the public's opinion on the final name.

To cast your vote, visit http://www.buschgardens.com/williamsburg/vote2025