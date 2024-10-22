Busch Gardens unveils North America's longest inverted roller coaster

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Busch Gardens' newest roller coaster coming in 2025 will be the longest inverted roller coaster in North America.

The new roller coaster, "The Big Bad Wolf: The Wolf’s Revenge," is in reference to the former coaster known as the Big Bad Wolf, which ran from 1984 to 2009.

The coaster will cover over 2,500 feet of track and travel up to 40 miles per hour, according to the amusement park.

Those between 48 to 76 inches tall can ride the coaster alone and those between 42 to 47 inches need a companion says Busch Gardens.