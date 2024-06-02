City of Williamsburg selects group to develop narrative, site details for African American Heritage Trail

WILLIAMSBURG, Va — The City of Williamsburg announced that it had selected the marketing agency JMI to develop the narrative and site details for the African American Heritage Trail.

The agency will be tasked with collecting personal stories from Williamsburg residents, facilitating community conversations, and consulting local historians and researchers, according to the city.

The city said the agency will work closely with the African American Heritage Trail Advisory Committee to develop the Trail's Narrative.

Positively Hampton Roads USO partners with nonprofit to give military, veteran families a day on the lake Anthony Sabella

“JMI is honored to work on the African American Heritage Trail in a city with such a rich, complex history,” said James Warren, JMI’s vice president of brand strategy.

A kickoff event is planned for 6 to 7:30 p.m., on June 4, at the Stryker Center at 412 N. Boundary St, the city said.

The event is open to the public.

JMI will present its plan for the project and provide guidance on collecting stories and info during the event.

For more information visit the Williamsburg government website.