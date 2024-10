WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Virginia State police canceled a critically missing adult alert for a Williamsburg man less than 24 hours after he was reported missing.

Search and rescue teams found Evan Alexander Way, 21, dead Thursday afternoon in a wooded area near Rolfe Road in Williamsburg. Way was last seen Wednesday afternoon on Ukrop Way before he was reported missing.

Police do not suspect any foul play in Way's death.

