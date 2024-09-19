Curfew for minors announced in James City County following Howl-O-Scream incidents

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — James City County Police Department has announced a curfew at Busch Gardens' Howl-O Scream for anyone under 18 years old.
The curfew states between the hours of 12-5 a.m., minors are not allowed on any public places in the county including parks, amusement parks, vacant lots, playgrounds, wharfs and docks without a guardian present.
Watch: Body camera video shows police responding to altercation in large crowd at Busch Gardens
This comes after two separate incidents at Howl-O-Scream: a chaotic altercation involving minors during opening weekend and an 18-year-old that was stabbed a week later.
The curfew is not anything new, but will be actively enforced by police during Howl-O-Scream to "reiterate the responsibilities of parents/guardians to supervise minors while on the park premises," according to the JCCPD.
Watch: Man stabbed at Busch Gardens Williamsburg, police say
Busch Gardens recently implemented a chaperone, ID policy Wednesday which includes the following rules:
- All visitors ages 15 years old and younger must be accompanied by a chaperone who is at least 21 years old when visiting the park
- The chaperone policy applies to visitors in the park after 4 p.m. on Howl-O-Scream event nights.
- The policy is in place for every remaining Howl-O-Scream weekend. The last weekend is November 3.
- The chaperone must accompany their party at entry, remain inside the park during their visit and be available by phone throughout their stay.
- Guests aged 15 years or younger who are found inside the park unaccompanied by a chaperone who is not in the park and available by phone will be subject to ejection without refund.
Those above the age of 16 must provide a valid government-issued photo ID to verify their age or they may be denied entry, the park says.