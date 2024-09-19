Curfew for minors announced in James City County following Howl-O-Scream incidents

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — James City County Police Department has announced a curfew at Busch Gardens' Howl-O Scream for anyone under 18 years old.

The curfew states between the hours of 12-5 a.m., minors are not allowed on any public places in the county including parks, amusement parks, vacant lots, playgrounds, wharfs and docks without a guardian present.

Watch: Body camera video shows police responding to altercation in large crowd at Busch Gardens

This comes after two separate incidents at Howl-O-Scream: a chaotic altercation involving minors during opening weekend and an 18-year-old that was stabbed a week later.

The curfew is not anything new, but will be actively enforced by police during Howl-O-Scream to "reiterate the responsibilities of parents/guardians to supervise minors while on the park premises," according to the JCCPD.

Watch: Man stabbed at Busch Gardens Williamsburg, police say

Busch Gardens recently implemented a chaperone, ID policy Wednesday which includes the following rules:



All visitors ages 15 years old and younger must be accompanied by a chaperone who is at least 21 years old when visiting the park

The chaperone policy applies to visitors in the park after 4 p.m. on Howl-O-Scream event nights.

The policy is in place for every remaining Howl-O-Scream weekend. The last weekend is November 3.

The chaperone must accompany their party at entry, remain inside the park during their visit and be available by phone throughout their stay.

Guests aged 15 years or younger who are found inside the park unaccompanied by a chaperone who is not in the park and available by phone will be subject to ejection without refund.

Those above the age of 16 must provide a valid government-issued photo ID to verify their age or they may be denied entry, the park says.