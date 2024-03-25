Driver dies after hitting VDOT truck during separate I-64 traffic stop

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — A woman was killed early Sunday morning after she rammed into a Virginia Department of Transportation truck supporting a separate traffic stop on I-64 in James City County, state police said Monday.

Ayanne E. Coan, 25, of Newport News was killed when her Toyota Corolla hit the VDOT safety service patroller truck, which was engaged in a stop for a car that had driven off the roadway shortly before.

Just before 3 a.m., a wrong-way driver in a Toyota sedan had gone off the road and was found by troopers to be intoxicated, police said.

With traffic cones set up and the arrow board lights up to direct traffic, Coan's car drove into the VDOT truck, killing her instantly. The two passengers in the Corolla were taken to Riverside Regional Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The VDOT driver was not injured, and police do not know if alcohol was a factor in the crash.