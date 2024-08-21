Driver killed in 2-vehicle crash on Old Stage Rd. in James City Co.

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — A person was killed Tuesday, August 20 around 8:21 p.m. in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Old State Road and Fieldstone Parkway, according to James City County Police.

A black Honda Odyssey was traveling south on Fieldstone Parkway and attempted a left turn onto eastbound Old State Road when it was struck by a white Ford F-250 pickup truck traveling westbound.

Upon arrival, police and fire found the Honda Odyssey heavily damaged and the Ford F-250 in the intersection median.

The driver of the Honda Odyssey, 44-year-old Melissa Delano of Suffolk, was pronounced deceased on scene despite life-saving measures.

The passenger of the Honda Odyssey was transported to VCU Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the driver of the Ford F-250 was treated and released on scene and the passenger was transported to Riverside Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no indication speed and alcohol are a factor in the crash, police say.