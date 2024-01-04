Elderly couple found dead in Williamsburg home in apparent murder-suicide, police say

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — After finding an 87-year-old couple dead in a Williamsburg home, police are investigating their deaths as a murder-suicide.

Around 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 3, police went to a home in the 100 block of Cutspring Arch. to do a welfare check.

Officers say found a man and a woman dead inside the home — each had a gunshot wound, police added.

They were identified by police as Norma Clyde and Ury Clyde, both 87 years old.

Police believe the husband shot his wife before turning the gun on himself.

They shared the following details: the handgun was found at the scene, there were no signs of struggle or forced entry, and officers did not find a suicide note.

Their deaths remain under investigation, and a medical examiner will determine the official causes of death.

Anyone experiencing a mental health crisis can call the Suicide and Lifeline Crisis at 988. Click here for more resources.