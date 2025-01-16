Gloucester Co. man sentenced for human trafficking, sexual extortion of teen girls

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. — A Gloucester County man has been convicted and sentenced on charges that he lured two 14-year-old girls online into performing sexual acts, the Gloucester County Sheriff's Office said in a press release.

Joseph Randolph, 29, was convicted and sentenced in 2024 for human trafficking (two counts), aggravated sexual extortion (two counts), sexual exploitation of a minor, and enticement of a minor (two counts).

Gloucester County deputies worked with the Utah Attorney General's Office — where Randolph was found with the two girls — to collect digital evidence at his residence on McFarland Lane in 2022.

According to the witnesses' testimony, Randolph pretended to be a young girl online and lured the two girls into producing nude photographs. Once received, he extorted the girls into performing sexual acts on video chat while he recorded.

The Gloucester sheriff's office press release was not clear on the number of years in his sentencing in a Utah court, but gave a range for each charge:



Human trafficking of a child (two counts): Five years to life

Aggravated sexual extortion (two counts): Five years to life

Sexual exploitation of a minor (one count): One to 15 years

Enticement of a minor (two counts): 1 to 15 years

Randolph will serve his sentence at the Utah State Correctional Facility.