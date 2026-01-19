Ground broken for missile production facility near Naval Station Yorktown

TOANO, Va. — A groundbreaking ceremony was held for a new missile production facility near Naval Station Yorktown Friday.

This facility was established through a multi-year contract between the U.S. Navy and KONGSBERG, a defense systems supplier. A total of $100 million will be invested in the project, which aims to employ more than 180 people.

“This new KONGSBERG factory will provide additional production capacity, sustainment and in-country tech refresh capabilities for our Naval Strike Missile (NSM) and Joint Strike Missile (JSM) – both highly advanced, fifth generation cruise missiles capable of both maritime strike and land attack,” said KONGSBERG Defence and Aerospace (Norway) President Eirik Lie

Site preparation is currently underway for the new facility, and construction is expected to begin later this year. The goal is to start missile manufacturing in late 2027, with the facility expected to be fully operational by the end of 2028.