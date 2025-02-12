'I was very close to dying...' Heart attack survivor shares warning for others

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — February is often celebrated as the month of love, but it's also recognized as American Heart Month, to raise awareness about cardiovascular health.

According to the American Heart Association, heart disease remains the leading cause of death in the United States.

Charlene Grabowski, a Williamsburg resident, recalls the unusual feeling she experienced back in 2013 in her heart, something she had never felt before. At the time, her partner noticed something was off.

"She said, 'Do you feel alright? Because you don't look great,'" Grabowski recalls.

Her instinct led to a decision that would ultimately save her life: instead of going home to rest, she opted to go out for breakfast. Little did she know that this seemingly small choice would become a pivotal moment.

Just moments after breakfast, Grabowski went into cardiac arrest.

"It’s like I’m too young for this; I’m a woman. All the things I knew, I didn’t believe. I was very close to dying but then I realized I was very fortunate," she said.

A shocking reality for Grabowski, especially considering that cardiovascular issues run in her family.

At 55 years old, Grabowski endured what doctors describe as the deadliest kind of heart attack, known as the "Widow Maker." This occurs when a major artery supplying blood to the heart becomes nearly or completely blocked, which can happen suddenly and without warning. Grabowski noted that the survival odds for a cardiac event outside a hospital setting are low, with only about a 10% chance of life expectancy.

The average age for a woman’s first heart attack is 72. However, alarming research indicates a rising trend in heart attack rates among adults aged 35 to 54, particularly in women.

Grabowski was fortunate to survive her first heart attack, but her health struggles did not end there. Four years later, she received a shocking cancer diagnosis— Amyloidosis, a disease characterized by the buildup of abnormal proteins that impacted her heart.

Now cancer-free, Grabowski manages her heart health by taking 10 pills daily and making significant lifestyle changes that have contributed to her recovery, both mentally and physically. She has embraced her journey and is committed to using her experiences to help others.

"Having had the heart attack, I have a responsibility, I have a purpose in life. I have to be there to show other people," said Grabowski.

She's actively involved with the American Heart Association for nearly two years, finding strength and purpose in sharing her story. “It’s just a way of life,” she said, emphasizing the importance of spreading awareness about heart health.