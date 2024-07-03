Watch Now
James City County man wanted for various sex crimes

Posted at 6:42 PM, Jul 03, 2024

Warning: Information in this story may be disturbing to some readers.

Felony warrants for Rape and Forcible Sodomy were obtained on June 24, 2024 following a month long investigation, police say.

James City Co. officer indicted on child abuse, malicious wounding charges

Damecus Demory White, 33, is wanted by James City County Police for multiple sex crimes. Police are seeking the public's assistance and advise citizens to not approach White if contact is made.

White may possibly be living in the Greater Williamsburg area and stands at approximately 5'7 and weighs 150 pounds, according to JCCP.

Anyone with information on White's whereabouts are asked to contact police at 757-253-1800, call the crime line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit tips online at p3tips.com

