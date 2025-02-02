James City County Police investigate fatal assault; two suspects charged

JAMES CITY COUNTY — A man has died and two people are in jail in James City County after two incidents on Thursday and Friday which police believe are related.

Police say that on Friday, January 31, about 2 pm, they responded to a report of an assault in progress in the 9400 block of Diascund Reservoir Road.

They found a woman outside the home who had been injured, and inside, they found a man who was unresponsive. Despite resuscitation efforts, the 67-year-old man later died. Police have not yet released his identity.

Authorities believe the woman will recover.

The Criminal Investigations Unit of the Department responded to the scene and took over the death investigation. As detectives worked through the afternoon, they uncovered possible links to a robbery and assault reported in the same area the previous night, Jan. 30.

Several hours later, they arrested two people for their possible involvement in both cases.

The suspects are identified as Harley James McClure Hutchens, 29, and Amber Nicole Johnson, 28, both of James City County.

Hutchens was charged with robbery, strangulation, destruction of property, and more. Johnson faces several charges including robbery plus breaking and entering. Both were taken to Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail.

Anyone with information related to these cases is asked to contact Detective Ernst at 757-259-5148 or via email at josh.ernst@jamescitycountyva.gov. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or online at p3tips.com. Crime Line callers and P3 Tips users may remain anonymous, are not required to appear in court, and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,500 for information leading to an arrest.

The investigation is ongoing, with cooperation from the Williamsburg/James City County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office. Authorities say there is no immediate threat to the community related to these incidents.