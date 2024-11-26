James City County woman reported missing since Monday morning

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — The James City County police department is requesting the public's help in finding a woman who was reported missing since Monday morning. Here's their report:

The James City County Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating Natalie Deaton, a 20-year-old Williamsburg local who was reported missing at 11 a.m. on Nov. 25. Ms. Deaton was last seen and heard from by family in the parking lot of Olde Towne Market (5242 Olde Towne Rd.) at 2 p.m. on Nov. 22. She left unexpectedly, and the direction and mode of travel are unknown. Ms. Deaton is considered missing and endangered due to her prolonged absence and possible need for medical care.

Ms. Deaton is described as a white woman, approximately 5’07" tall, weighing 150 lbs, with blue eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing an unknown-colored hoodie/sweatshirt (possibly gray) and gray sweatpants. She has a faded cross tattoo on the palmar surface of her right forearm. A photograph of Natalie Deaton, dated Sept. 30, 2022, has been provided for identification purposes.