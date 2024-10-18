JCC junior varsity cheer coach arrested and charge with child solicitation

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — A James City County woman has been arrested and charged with two felony counts of obscenity and child solicitation, according to the James City County Police Department.

Sarah Deaver, 44, is accused of proposing sex acts towards a minor. According to a formal criminal complaint that was filed on Aug. 13, 2024, Deaver was potentially involved in an inappropiate relationship with a 14-year-old male. During police investigation, it was revealed that the 44-year-old exchanged inappropiate messages with the juvenile. Following the investigation, Deaver was arrested on Oct. 17, 2024.

Watch related coverage: James City County road rage shooting suspect arrested after fleeing on ferry: Police

James City County road rage shooting suspect arrested after fleeing on ferry: Police

Investigators claim during an interview with Deaver, she admitted to sending no more than 10 nude photos of herself to the 14-year-old boy. There were also alleged messages from Deaver to the teen discussing future sexual acts and how they would meet up.

Deaver was transported to the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail and released today, Oct. 18, on a $5,000 secured bond.

In a statement, James City County Police say at this stage in their investigation it is believed that no criminal activity occurred on any school property.

According to Williamsburg James City County Schools, Deaver received a stipend as a Junior Varsity Cheer Choach at Jamestown High School from Sept. 1 to Nov. 30, 2022.

Watch related coverage: James City County Hornsby Middle School threat not credible