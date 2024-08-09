Man charged with felony hit-and-run that left one in hospital: James City Co. Police

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va — A James City County man has been arrested and charged in connection with a hit-and-run that left a pedestrian in the hospital with critical injuries, according to James City County police.

Officers said that on the evening of August 8, at around 8 p.m., they responded to the 2900 block of Lake Powell Rd. after reports of a pedestrian hit by a black Genesis SUV.

On the scene, officers said they found a woman with serious injuries. Witnesses told police that a vehicle drove into a ditch, sustaining minor damage, before fleeing the scene.

While the woman was being treated, Michael Atalay, 68, of James City County arrived on the scene in a different vehicle and cooperated with police. Police said they later linked Atalay to the damaged vehicle, which was located at his residence.

Officers said they arrested Atalay and impounded the damaged vehicle.

The woman was taken to a hospital in Newport News where she reportedly remains in critical condition.