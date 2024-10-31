Man dead, woman hurt in Yorktown shooting: YPSO

YORKTOWN, Va. — A man is dead and a woman is in the hospital after a shooting late Wednesday night in Yorktown, according to the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to a call of multiple shots being fired in the 200 block of Barham Boulevard in the Yorktown Square Apartments just before midnight. When they arrived, they found two victims — a 24-year-old woman shot in the leg and neck and a 19-year-old man who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman was taken to a hospital where she is being treated for her injuries.

If anyone has any information on this incident, please contact the Sheriff's Office at 757-890-4999, Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, or use www.p3tips.com.