Man dies after fatal vehicle-pedestrian crash on Merrimac Trail: JCCPD

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — A man died after being struck by a car Tuesday at 9300 block of Merrimac Trail around 7:40 p.m., according to the James City County Police and Fire Departments.

The man, 43-year-old Kenneth Jackson Jr., was not immediately located following the incident, which prompted an investigation.

Once located, Jennings was ruled dead on the scene by personnel.

More Historical Triangle coverage: More than 400 William & Mary Law School applicants receive incorrect acceptance letters

More than 400 William & Mary Law School applicants receive incorrect acceptance letters

A woman was also hit by the vehicle and transported to Riverside Doctors Hospital Williamsburg with non-life-threatening injuries.

Minutes after the two were hit, the Peninsula Regional Dispatch Center received a call in which a woman reported a collision, which the caller believed was a deer.

Officers determined the damage to the car was consistent with the collision that resulted in Jackson's death, and the car was seized for further analysis. The accident is currently under investigation.