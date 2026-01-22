Man found dead after crews respond to house fire in First Colony area: JCCFD

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — A man was found dead after crews responded to a house fire in the First Colony subdivision Wednesday evening, according to the James City County Fire Department.

Around 7:16 p.m., crews responded to a reported house fire in the 100 Block of Jordans Journey. When crews arrived, a fire was burning from both sides of the home, prompting a response to the exterior. A man was found dead after firefighters entered the house to complete a search, according to James City County Fire Department.

The fire was brought under control at 8:15 a.m., according to James City County Fire Department.

The James City County Fire Department says this incident remains under investigation.