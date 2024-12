JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — A man was found unresponsive and determined to be dead Saturday morning around 7:30 a.m. when officers responded to the 3800 block of Cromwell Lane.

Cornelus "Neal" Clarke, 79, was found with injuries to the head but the extent and cause of said injuries are unkown.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Norfolk conducted an autopsy on Clarke Monday to determine the cause and manner of his death.

This is an ongoing investigation.