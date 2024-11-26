Man taken into custody following hours-long standoff: Poquoson Police

POQUOSON, Va. — A man was taken in to custody around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday afternoon following a multi-hour standoff with Poquoson police, the police department said on their Facebook page.

The standoff started around 12:30 p.m., as officers received a call that a man with outstanding warrants was at a residence in the 1100 block of Poquoson Ave. The man, who was later identified as 48-year-old Donald Battle, refused any communication with law enforcement when they arrived.

Following the standoff, Battle was charged with three felony warrants for threats in writing and 33 misdemeanor warrants for violation of a protective order, threatening language over public airway, and use computer for harassment.

Police said additional charges are pending.