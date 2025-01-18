Mom's tragedy sparks legislative action to make VA roads safer for teen drivers

YORKTOWN, Va. — Young, unlicensed drivers are more likely to engage in dangerous driving behaviors, including speeding and driving under the influence, according to experts.

Lawmakers in Richmond are currently considering a series of bills aimed at making the roads safer for teenage drivers.

At the heart of this initiative is Tammy McGee, a mother whose life was irrevocably altered five years ago when her son, ConnEr, lost his life at just 15 and a half years old.

Conner was a passenger in a car filled with other teenagers leaving a homecoming dance in Yorktown when the driver—an unlicensed teenager—lost control of the vehicle, crashing into a tree and flipping the car.

All three passengers in the vehicle died.

“The driver had been bragging on social media about how fast he drove,” said McGee. “It’s devastating to know this kind of behavior is putting our kids at risk.”

Tammy’s grief has inspired her to take action. She has dedicated herself to advocating for safer driving laws in Virginia, pushing for legislation to hold parents accountable for their children driving unlicensed.

Most recently, she collaborated with State Senator Danny Diggs (R-York County) on Senate Bill 750, which proposes making parents liable for their unlicensed teen drivers, categorizing the offense as a class one misdemeanor.

"It's time to hold parents responsible," she said. "This bill is meant to give parents fair warning that if you allow your teenager to drive unlicensed in the state of Virginia, there will be consequences."

"I feel very good about courts of justice looking upon this favorably," Sen. Diggs noted. "This is a great win for safety and protecting our kids."

In addition to SB 750, Tammy is also advocating for House Bill 2213, which mandates that all public high schools in Virginia offer accessible driver's education programs. Currently, 36 school districts, including several in Hampton Roads, lack such programs.

“It won’t stop me from crying every day or visiting his grave, but it brings me joy to know that through his tragedy, he’s saving lives,” Tammy shared.

Her advocacy not only reflects her personal loss but aims to prevent other families from experiencing similar heartache.