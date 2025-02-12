More than 400 William & Mary Law School applicants receive incorrect acceptance letters

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — More than 400 applicants to Willliam & Mary Law School received letters on Tuesday incorrectly telling them they were accepted to the program, a spokesperson with the school confirmed to WTKR News 3's Jay Greene Wednesday.

The error, due to a technical issue, sent the incorrect letters to 410 students — but it was quickly caught and applicants were informed "within minutes" of the error, according to Issa DiSciullo, associate dean for J.D. Admissions and Financial Aid.

"William & Mary Law School deeply values every applicant and understands the significant effort and anticipation that goes into the admissions process," DiSciullo said. "We recognize the emotional impact of such an error, and we are taking immediate steps to prevent it from happening again."

The school says it is reviewing its processes and strengthening safeguards to ensure "greater accuracy in our communications."