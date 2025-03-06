Multiple shots fired at residence, man found injured inside: JCCP

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — Shots were fired at a home in James City County on Wednesday, injuring a man who was inside, according to James City County police.

Around 8:00 p.m., police responded to a reported gunshot victim in the 200 block of Tarleton Bivouac. Police say their current findings indicate that multiple rounds were fired into the residence, one of which struck a man inside.

The man was transported to a medical center in Newport News for treatment, according to police. No word was given on his condition.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call anonymously through the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

James City County police are still investigating the scene, check back with News 3 when more information becomes available.