Need help staying cool this summer? James City County has assistance.

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — If you or someone you know needs assistance with cooling equipment this summer, James City County Social Services (JCCSS) has help for you.

JCCSS is accepting applications for cooling assistance from June 15 through August 15, 2024, according to a release from the city.

The city said it will offer support purchasing or repairing cooling equipment, and covering electricity costs for using said equipment.

Applications can be submitted online using the Enterprise Customer Service Center or local departments of social services.

To apply, visit the common help website, or call 855-635-4370. A paper application can be requested by calling 757-259-3100.

To be eligible for assistance the city said a household must contain at least one vulnerable individual.

The city defines a vulnerable individual as someone who is either over 60 years old, disabled, or under the age of 6. The household must also meet the income requirements.

Assistance is subject to the availability of funds, the city said.