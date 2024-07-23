New $19 million police station coming to Williamsburg in 2025

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Since 1978, the Williamsburg Police Department has been in the same location - with very few upgrades - but by 2025 they will have a new building.

The new police station will be 43,000 square feet and feature a large community room, soft interview rooms, and a work out facility for officers.

The building comes at a price tag of $19.25 million. It's part of the city's capital project, which is mostly funded by taxpayer dollars via sales tax.

Chief Sean Dunn says their current station is tired and worn out.

“Right now we are so limited, we’ve converted an old men’s locker room into our break room," said the chief. "We’re just jam packed, we don’t have the space."

Dunn said the new facility will allow them to focus more on community policing, by allowing the public easier access to the station.

“The stronger our relationships are, the more trust our community has in us, the more effective we can be at not just preventing crime but solving crime," said Dunn.

Once the new station opens in 2025, the current station will be demolished.