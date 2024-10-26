Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityWilliamsburg, James City County, Yorktown

Actions

New York man charged after deadly crash in Williamsburg: VSP

1026 fatal2.jpg
Virginia State Police
1026 fatal2.jpg
1026fatal3.jpg
1026 fatal.jpg
1026 fatal1.jpg
Posted

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — A New York man is charged after a crash in Williamsburg killed a man from Suffolk Saturday morning.

Around 9:30 a.m., Virginia State Police said Alan Smith of Pittsford, New York, was on Jefferson Street when he tried to make a left turn at the intersection of Capitol Landing Road where a 'No Left Turn' sign is posted.

As Smith tried to make the turn he was struck by Marcelino Manuel Johnson, 24, of Suffolk, who was not wearing his seatbelt, State Police said.

Johnson died at the hospital.

"Alcohol was not a contributing factor, and it is unknown at this time if speed was a contributing factor," State Police said in a release.

Smith was charged with reckless driving, officials said.

State Police said the victim's family has been notified.

More stories from Williamburg/Jamestown/Yorktown

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The Price is Right contestant search