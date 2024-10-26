New York man charged after deadly crash in Williamsburg: VSP

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — A New York man is charged after a crash in Williamsburg killed a man from Suffolk Saturday morning.

Around 9:30 a.m., Virginia State Police said Alan Smith of Pittsford, New York, was on Jefferson Street when he tried to make a left turn at the intersection of Capitol Landing Road where a 'No Left Turn' sign is posted.

As Smith tried to make the turn he was struck by Marcelino Manuel Johnson, 24, of Suffolk, who was not wearing his seatbelt, State Police said.

Johnson died at the hospital.

"Alcohol was not a contributing factor, and it is unknown at this time if speed was a contributing factor," State Police said in a release.

Smith was charged with reckless driving, officials said.

State Police said the victim's family has been notified.