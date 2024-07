SURRY COUNTY, Va. — A pedestrian was struck and killed on Route 10 in Surry County, according to Virginia State Police.

Officers said the crash happened at around 4:10 a.m., Tuesday.

A 2015 Volkswagen was traveling eastbound on Route 10 at Magnolia Circle when it was unable to avoid a pedestrian in the eastbound lane, police said.

The pedestrian died at the scene.