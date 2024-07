WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — People riding the Griffon at Busch Gardens have been stuck on the ride for about two hours, according to a Busch Gardens attendee.

Cara Toward shared pictures and videos with News 3 of riders stuck on the Griffon. She told us they got stuck a little before 3 p.m. She said on Facebook that they had been stuck for at least an hour.

We reached out to James City County officials for more information.

News 3 will provide updates as new information becomes available.