Poquoson firefighter facing felony child pornography charge: city officials

POQUOSON, Va. — A Poquoson firefighter was arrested and charged with felony possession of child pornography on Wednesday, according to city officials.

Cody Torrence, 35, was investigated following a tip the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received child sexual abuse material, police say. This led to his arrest, and additional charges are pending.

A city official confirmed to News 3 that Torrence is a firefighter with The City of Poquoson Fire and Rescue and has been placed on unpaid administrative leave.

The Poquoson Police Department is a member agency of the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.