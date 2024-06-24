Poquoson Primary principal failed to report substitute teacher kissing 6-year-old student: Court docs

POQUOSON, Va. — Poquoson Primary School Principal Ruth-Marie Cason was issued a misdemeanor summons for failing to report child abuse or neglect regarding an incident in which a male substitute teacher allegedly kissed a 6-year-old student, according to court documents.

The alleged incident happened in April and Cason was issued the misdemeanor summons on May 31, court documents indicate.

Court documents reveal Cason was approached by a parent who told her about the kiss, at which point Cason replied, “that didn’t happen,” according to documents.

According to investigators, Cason did not report to her supervisors, Child Protective Services or the police. She also did not address the issue with the male substitute.

This came to light because of a second incident on May 1 involving the same male substitute which Cason did report to the School Resource Officer (SRO). The details are unclear regarding the second incident.

News 3 has reached out to Poquoson Schools for a statement regarding Cason’s alleged actions.