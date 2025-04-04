Pregnant woman, man die in Yorktown crash; Charges pending against driver

YORKTOWN, Va. — Charges are pending against a driver in connection with a crash that killed two people, including a pregnant woman, in Yorktown Thursday, according to the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened around 8:15 p.m. on Water Street between Daniels Drive and the Colonial Parkway entrance, the sheriff's office says.

Witnesses told deputies a Dodge Challenger that was traveling at a high rate of speed started to swerve out of control before hitting a Honda Fit.

A 34-year-old woman in the Honda died in the crash. She was six months pregnant, the sheriff's office says. The driver of the Honda, a 28-year-old woman, was treated for her injuries at the hospital and released.

There were two men in the Dodge, the sheriff's office says: A 21-year-old passenger who died and a 22-year-old driver who was injured and taken to the hospital.

Criminal charges are pending against the driver of the Dodge: Hunter Arnold, of Windsor, according to the sheriff's office.

The crash remains under investigation.