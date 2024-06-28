Watch Now
Recycling costs to increase in James City County

Posted at 1:05 PM, Jun 28, 2024

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — James City County residents can expect a $3.50 monthly increase in their recycling bill starting August, 224.

The price will be going from $7 per month to $10.50 per month, according to the city.

The city said the change was due to increased administrative and contract costs for curbside recycling.

County residents recycle more than 7 million pounds of material each year according to the county.

This increase is the first since the program began in 2019.

