Roof placed on 17th-century Jamestown church tower for first time since American Revolution

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — A historic church in Jamestown has a roof for the first time since the American Revolution.

News 3 first reported on the 17th-century structure on Jamestown Island in January when construction crews prepared a structure to hold the incoming glass roof.

Tuesday, the roof actually went in.

Historians aren't sure how the tower's original roof was destroyed in the American Revolution, but for the first time in centuries, it is back.

The next step is for crews to add a glass floor so visitors can see the archaeological finds of Historic Jamestown beneath their feet.