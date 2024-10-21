Watch Now
Small plane crashed on runway at Williamsburg/James City Regional Airport

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — James City County police responded to a call Monday afternoon around 2:09 p.m in which a small plane crashed and overturned upon landing at Williamsburg/James City Regional Airport.

Virginia State police say the pilot, Kurt Muller, 56, was able to get out of the plane by himself. Muller also received minor injuries.

There were no other injuries reported.

