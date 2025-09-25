State Police continuing to investigate shooting on I-64 in York Co. that led to crash

YORK COUNTY, Va. — Virginia State police continued to investigate a fatal interstate shooting Thursday, where a woman was shot and killed. Police said it happened on I-64 in York County Wednesday evening.

“It makes me feel sad that that happened," said driver Geneva Curry.

Curry is saddened, but not worried, after hearing a woman was shot while driving on the interstate.

“I don’t watch much news, so I’m not seeing a lot of what’s going on. I’ve kept myself away from a lot of seeing the dire and horrible things that are out there. So I personally don’t feel unsafe, but I can imagine how some people would," Curry said.

Virginia Department of Transportation interstate camera video recorded and posted on the YouTube Channel Traffic Cam Watch shows multiple emergency vehicles with lights flashing responding to the shooting.

According to state police, just before 6 p.m. Wednesday, a woman driving an SUV crashed into a guardrail on I-64 East near the exit for the Marquis Shopping Center.

She was taken to a hospital, where state police say she died from a gunshot wound.

“I don’t really even think about it," said driver Brittany Rolston.

State police had not said Thursday if this is a case of road rage, but Rolston said she tries to be courteous to other drivers.

“I never try to tailgate people because I find it very annoying anyway. So nope, not trying to cut you off or do anything like that," Rolston explained.

State police said Wednesday there was no threat to the public. When News 3 called Thursday afternoon to try to get an update on the investigation, a spokesperson said she had no new information.

As for the name of the woman shot, the spokesperson said next of kin had been notified, but because the woman is the victim of a crime, her name was not being released at the time.