Students poked with diabetic lancets at Queens Lake Middle School in York County

YORK COUNTY, Va. — An investigation is underway after several students at Queens Lake Middle School in York County were poked with diabetic lancets.

In a statement, the York County School Division said school administrators heard about a situation Wednesday afternoon where "a student had poked several students with a sharp object."

It happened during different points in the school day and on the way home on the bus, the district said.

Virginia Beach Virginia Beach sheriff looks to bring back D.A.R.E program amid youth violence John Hood

The district said it found a student brought in several diabetic lancets that are used to prick fingers to test glucose levels.

"While we have spoken with families of the identified students involved, we want to share this information will all families as we are committed to maintaining open communication regarding events affecting our school," the school's principal said in a letter to families. "Additionally, if you believe your student may have been impacted by this situation or have information regarding the situation, we ask that you please contact the school’s main office."

The letter said school officials are working with the Peninsula Health District in addition to the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office to make sure they are following the proper protocols, and the student involved will be facing disciplinary action.