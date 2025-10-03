Tariffs on prescription drugs could soon impact Virginia patients, pharmacists warn

YORKTOWN, Va. — For many Virginians managing chronic health conditions, staying on top of prescriptions is already a challenge. Now, a new round of federal tariffs could make that burden even heavier, financially.

The latest trade policy from President Donald Trump includes increased tariffs on prescription drugs imported from foreign manufacturers.

The president is hoping to move pharmaceutical production from overseas to the United States.

That includes generic medications from countries like India and China, which supply the majority of the U.S. market.

Generic medications are exempt from the import tax. Pharmaceutical companies that are already building manufacturing facilities in the United States are also exempt from the steep 100% tariff.

At Tabb Family Pharmacy in Yorktown, pharmacist manager Ummair Bhutta says the full impact hasn’t hit shelves just yet, but it’s coming.

“Luckily, I haven’t seen any impact,” Bhutta told News 3. “But later on, it’s going to be a huge price increase.”

Bhutta says local pharmacies are bracing for higher wholesale costs, which could soon be passed along to patients — especially seniors and retirees who rely on fixed incomes and Medicare. Insurance premiums and copays could also rise.

“It’s going to affect a lot of our retirement community. Medicare patients could see changes to what’s covered, or higher out-of-pocket costs," Bhutta said.

In response, some patients may start looking for alternative ways to afford their prescriptions, including purchasing drugs internationally, which comes with its own set of risks.

“They might be cutting corners a little bit, trying to cover up the cost. Just be careful where you get your medicine from. Some might even go over the border to get their medicine," Bhutta said.

Bhutta encourages patients to talk with their healthcare providers and pharmacists before making changes to their medication routines, and to remain cautious about unfamiliar or unverified drug sources.

As drug prices continue to rise, Bhutta says some patients may be forced to make difficult decisions about how and where they access the medications they need.

Need help affording prescriptions?

Visit Medicare.gov or talk to your local pharmacist about available discount programs.