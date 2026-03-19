Three men arrested, charged with conspiracy in Williamsburg deadly shooting

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Three men were arrested on Wednesday in with conspiring to murder a 33-year-old man in February, according to Williamsburg police.

Rasheen Jordan, 31, of Portsmouth, 28-year-old Khalil Burch of Chesapeake, and 30-year-old Luther Deberry of Chesapeake were arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, Williamsburg police said.

A homicide investigation began after the shooting death of 33-year-old Antonio Knight in the 100 block of Kings Manor Drive in Williamsburg around 11:50 p.m. on Feb. 11.

The three arrests follow the initial arrest of 38-year-old Domonique E. Merritt on March 4. Merritt was also charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.