William & Mary Rabbi addresses conflict on college campuses at Virginia Summit to Combat Antisemitism

NORFOLK, Va — On Monday, a discussion tackling the issue of combating antisemitism on college campuses was held in Norfolk.

Noa Benitah, a Virginia Tech senior told News 3 that she has seen it firsthand.

"I wear my necklace everywhere I go," said Benitah. "It's a map of Israel with a star of David. Unfortunately, I did get yelled at about it in class by a pro-Palestinian student telling me, 'Do you know what you're wearing? Do you know there is a genocide?'"

Benitah says this happened just a few months ago, but adds similar instances have taken place at her school since Oct 7.

Rabbi Gershon Litt is with William and Mary Hille, an organization that serves the entire Jewish population on campus.

He says his college isn't immune to conflict.

"There have been instances of harassment at William and Mary," said Rabbi Litt. "The good news is that William and Mary have been very, very quick with every report that came through, they followed through."

On Monday, both Rabbi Litt and Benitah spoke about this issue on day two of the Virginia Summit to Combat Antisemitism.

Challenges and solutions to antisemitism were discussed. Rabbi Litt says he'd like to see more education for freedom of speech versus hate speech.

"The expectation is that through education and being very proactive, we are hoping there will be less harassment, more education and more people comfortable understanding," said Rabbi Lit. "If I say this, it might hurt someone else and that's very important."

Benitah says she welcomes a civil discussion when she returns to school, but even if that doesn't happen, she's going to still represent her Jewish heritage.