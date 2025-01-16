Williamsburg domestic Violence center in need of donations

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — A domestic violence resource center shelter in Williamsburg needs help as it experiences a surge in calls following the holiday season.

The Avalon Center’s leaders emphasize an urgent need for resources to continue providing support to victims of domestic and sexual violence.

The center has has three undisclosed locations within Williamsburg-James City County, Avalon Center Executive Director Teresa Christin says they need more donations.

“Anything that you use in your home are things we need in ours. We’re always having to replace things,” Christin said.

The center is particularly in need of essential items such as towels, bedding sheets, and bathroom necessities, etc. The increased demand for supplies comes as the Avalon Center's hotline has seen a rise in calls, contrary to the perception that the weeks following the holidays are typically slow.

In the past year, the Avalon Center assisted nearly 1,600 individuals, with shelter requests being the most significant challenge faced by the organization. Teresa emphasized the importance of making the shelter feel like home for everyone staying there.

“We need track phones, the kind of cellphones that you throw away. That’s become quite important because sometimes they are being monitored,” Christin added.

Experts suggest that the rising number of calls could stem from various factors, including survivors seeking a fresh start in the new year, limited access to services, or changes in family dynamics.

These shelters help survivors experiencing many different types of domestic violence. Although physical and sexual violence are the most commonly known, domestic violence can also include emotional abuse, economic abuse, psychological abuse, and technological abuse. It can happen to anyone, regardless of race, age, sexual orientation, religion, sex, or gender identity.

To support the Avalon Center, you can can donate by clicking here, where they can access an "in-kind" gifts wishlist.

For those needing assistance or wishing to contribute, the Avalon Center serves as a vital resource in the community, striving to provide safety and support for those affected by domestic violence.