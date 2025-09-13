York County authorities search for missing 81-year-old man

YORK COUNTY, Va. — The Virginia State Police issued a Senior Alert on behalf of the York County Sheriff’s Office Saturday night.

Authorities are searching for Raymond Leon Teed, 81. He is white, 5-foot-11, about 174 pounds, with blue eyes and gray hair. Teed was last seen around 3 p.m. Saturday in the 6000 block of Mooretown Road in York County.

He may be wearing a blue-and-white checkered shirt, dark pants and blue shoes, and could be driving a silver 2018 Santa Fe with Virginia tag UDW-4876.

According to state police, Teed has a cognitive impairment and his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

Anyone who sees him or the vehicle is asked to call 911 or contact the York County Sheriff’s Office.