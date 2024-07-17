York County court dismisses lawsuit challenging Virginia’s transgender student policies

YORK COUNTY, Va. — A York County judge dismissed a lawsuit that challenged Governor Youngkin's Department of Education model policies that affect transgender students.

Attorney General Jason Miyares shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the ACLU's lawsuit challenging the policies was dismissed on Monday.

Governor Youngkin thanked Miyares in a post on X for defeating the challenge to the policies.

Youngkin said the policies ensure privacy, dignity, and respect for all students and parents in Virginia's Public Schools.

The ACLU filed two lawsuits "on behalf of trans young people" according to ACLU Senior Trans Rights Attorney Wyatt Rolla.

The dismissed lawsuit stems from a case in which a student in York County alleged a teacher refused to address her by her preferred name.

The other lawsuit stems from a case in which a Hanover County student claimed they were not allowed to participate in a girls' sports team.

“The Virginia Department of Education didn’t want to defend its anti-trans model policies in a court of law because it knew they can’t stand up to scrutiny," Rolla said in response to the dismissal.

“If the state discriminates against you or your child, you should be able to do something about it," Rolla continued.

The Hanover County case has not gone to court yet.