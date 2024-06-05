York County high school seniors walk their elementary halls to mark graduation

YORK COUNTY, Va. — It’s graduation week across Hampton Roads for many high school seniors, and in York County, Tabb High School seniors walked the halls of elementary schools they attended more than a decade ago.

“We really have a bond with those kids as they grow and we really want the best for them,” said Karen Ellard.

Ellard is a fourth-grade teacher at Tabb Elementary School. She's held that position for 25 years.

“It means the world to me and I think it means the world to a lot of teachers because we really invested a lot in those kids and we love them and are so proud of them, and I’m proud every single year,” said Ellard.

The seniors were cheered on by current students, who held signs, gave high-fives, and waved pom poms. Senior Ella Marston said she hopes the senior walk was a sign of hope for the young kids - that they too will be doing a senior walk years from now.

“I watched the seniors walk through my school when I was in elementary school and I never even imagined doing it myself and walking through those halls,” said Marston.

Tabb High School's graduation is Friday at 7 pm.