York-Poquoson sheriff's deputy fired after allegedly assaulting people setting off fireworks

Posted at 10:24 AM, Jul 05, 2024

YORK COUNTY, Va. — An off-duty deputy with the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office has been fired after he allegedly assaulted three people who were setting off fireworks in their backyard Wednesday night.

Deputy Sheriff Robert Murray has been charged with three misdemeanor counts of simple assault, according to the YPSO.

Just before midnight on Wednesday, Murray went to a residence in the Tabb area of York County where people were setting off fireworks. He entered the backyard and had a physical altercation with three people, according to the YPSO.

The three people and other witnesses were interviewed Thursday — an investigation which led to the dismissal of Deputy Sheriff Murray.

