YPSO hands out autism acceptance car decals, conducts increased training for deputies

YORK COUNTY, Va. - The York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office started an initiative in April of 2023 to bring awareness to autism in the community and give its deputies training on how to interact with someone who has the disorder.

“We’ve given out well over 100 of the decals,” said Sheriff Ron Montgomery.

He said even a year later, the program is sparking conversation in the community and among his deputies.

“It is something that needs to be addressed by law enforcement because we are going to be interacting with those people on a regular basis,” said the sheriff.

The most recent CDC data shows 1 in 36 people have autism. Autism Spectrum Disorder is characterized by social, communication, and behavioral challenges.

People with autism may be sensitive to lights and sirens, may not respond to verbal commands, and could have delayed speech, according to this website.

“Having police awareness is very important so that officers understand how to support someone that may be in a heightened crisis," said Whitney King with the Autism Society of Tidewater.

Her organization partnered with YPSO on the initiative, which includes car decals for community members, and a "heads up" form that people can fill out to notify first responders that someone in the household has autism.

“Autism can occur in any demographic," said King. "It is not solely based on someone’s gender, or race, ethnicity, or anything of that nature."

Sheriff Montgomery says the ongoing training - mixed with the decals - has led to positive interactions between his office and the community.

“It makes it a much more reliable interaction and a safer interaction,” said Montgomery.

If you're interested in receiving a decal, swing by the sheriff's office. You can also call the office or email sheriff@yorkcounty.gov, and a deputy will hand deliver one to your door.