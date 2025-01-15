Carrollton opens Publix to the public

CARROLLTON, Va. — Residents and city leaders alike visited the grand opening of Carrollton's newest Publix grocery store on Wednesday.

The Carrollton Publix, located at 22449 Spadea Way, is 48,000 square feet and will employ about 140 associates, said Jared Glover, Publix media relations manager.

The new location joins stores in Williamsburg, Suffolk, and Virginia Beach, which just opened in December.

“We are excited to open our fourth location in the Hampton Roads area,” said Glover. “We look forward to delivering Publix’s legendary service and being active members in this great community.”