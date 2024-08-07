The city of Franklin prepares for severe weather from Tropical Storm Debby

FRANKLIN, Va — Nearly 25 years ago Hurricane Floyd brought major rainfall to Hampton Roads including in the City of Franklin.

Combined with a recent storm flooding, back in September of 1999, the Blackwater River began to rise and flood Main Street damaging businesses and homes.

With what's left of Tropical Storm Debby making its way to Virginia City, residents say they take every storm seriously.

"It's still scary to think about," E.B. Knight, who lives in Franklin, said.

Knight said he remembered the 1999 flood and how it washed out Franklin.

E.B.'s name is on a plaque outside of Fred's restaurant on Main Street documenting how high the water rose.

John Hood

"Franklin changed completely after the flood," Knight said.

Knight and many others who were enjoying their lunch inside Fred's on Wednesday said that because of that event they always check over storms to see what's coming their way and monitor the river.

"Like I said we pay attention but we haven't even thought about to that degree if it will happen this time around but I don't think so," Ronald Wiggins, who lives in Franklin, said.

Emergency officials with the city said they're expecting minimum flooding from this storm event with four to six inches of rain.

John Hood

On Wednesday they said they're making sure gear like saws are on standby in case trees fall.

Residents also said they're double-checking their homes to make sure there's nothing around that could be a potential hazard.

"You know coming into this week and tomorrow you know I will be paying attention as far as things in my yard and trying to tack things down and keep them from blowing away," Wiggins said. "So hopefully nothing too bad but we don't know we'll see."